Nagpur: NMC Opens Free English Medium School at Sadar, Parents Welcome Move

First Day Receives Overwhelming Response from Students and Parents

Nagpur:The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), in collaboration with Akanksha Foundation, has inaugurated the R.B.G.G.R.(A) English Medium School at Sadar. The new school was officially opened by NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari.

On the first day, the school received an excellent response from parents and children alike. Admissions are currently open for Junior KG and Senior KG, with classes set to expand in the coming academic years.

Dr. Chaudhari highlighted that the initiative is part of NMC’s efforts to provide free and high-quality English medium education. He urged parents to take advantage of this opportunity, stressing that the aim is to ensure NMC school students compete on par with students from private schools.

Distinguished Guests Present at the Inauguration

The ceremony was attended by NMC Additional Commissioner Smt. Vaishnavi B., members of the Agarwal family (land donors for the school) including Shri Kunjbihari Agarwal and Smt. Kumkum Agarwal, former corporator Shri Sunil Agarwal, Education Officer Smt. Sadhna Sayam, Nodal Officer Shri Vinay Bagle, School Inspector Shri Prashant Tembhurne, PMU representative Shri Sunil Sonawane, School Principal Smt. Sharda Khandagale, Akanksha Foundation CEO Shri Saurabh Taneja, board member Shri Sameer Bendre, and director Shri Somsurva Chatterjee, among others.

Commitment to Quality Education

Speaking at the event, Additional Commissioner Smt. Vaishnavi B. said the school will ensure holistic development of children, strengthening their educational foundation through innovative teaching methods, including songs and dramatization. She appealed to parents to send their children regularly and actively support their learning.

Education Officer Smt. Sadhna Sayam emphasized that the school offers not only modern infrastructure but also a nurturing environment that shapes children’s future. She encouraged parents to enroll their wards without hesitation.

Shri Kunjbihari Agarwal, who donated land for the school, expressed happiness at the opening, calling it a major step in an educational campaign that needs continued community support. Former corporator Sunil Agarwal also thanked NMC for making the project possible.

Expansion Plans

Currently affiliated with the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the school has started with KG classes and plans to introduce higher grades from the next academic year. This marks the seventh English medium school set up by NMC with Akanksha Foundation in Nagpur.

On the opening day, students joyfully interacted with their teachers, while parents toured the facilities and expressed satisfaction with the school’s environment and teaching staff.