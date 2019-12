Many areas to face power shutdown as MSEDCL undertakes maintenance, repairs on Wednesday

Nagpur: Several areas in city will face shutdown as Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is undertaking maintenance and repair works on Wednesday, December 11. The shutdown will be for different hours in different localities.

From 10 am to 4 pm area of Ramgiri, Seminary Hills, residences of High Court Judges would face power outage. Before onset of Winter Session, MSEDCL wants to strengthen the power infrastructure in the Civil Lines area to ensure extra power demand is met without any problem.

From 9.30 am to 12 noon, power outage will be in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar,Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar. From 9 am to 12 noon, Jagnath Budhwari, Ansar Nagar, Bhankheda, Pachpaoli, from 9 am to 2 pm, Wardhaman Nagar, Small Factory Area.

Friends Colony, Onkar Nagar, Gaurkhede Complex, Surendragarh, Jagruti Colony, Swagat Park, Kolabaswamini will face shutdown from 10 am to 4 pm. Similarly, from 7 am to 10 am, Divisional Commissioner campus, Collectorate, Tehsil office, Udyog Bhawan will face power disruption. From 8 to 10 am, Gulababa Ashram, Dasra Road, Rani Bhosle Vihar, Bhutiya Darwaza, Naik Road, Kothi Road, Upadhye Road, from9 am to 12 noon Santra Market, Bajeria, Bhoipura, from 9 am to 1 pm Bhaldarpura, Ganjipeth, Geetanjali Talkies, Siddeshwar Nagar, Hudkeshwar Nagar, Sham Nagar, Meherbaba Nagar, Janki Nagar, Awdhoot Nagar, Mahakalkar Nagar, Shree Nagar, Subhedar Layout, Survey Layout, Chakradhar Nagar.

Between 8 am and 12noon, areas of Marar Toli, Amravati Road, Abhyankar Nagar, Bajaj Nagar, Madhav Nagar, Shradhanandpeth, Shankar Nagar, Corporation Colony, Dharampeth, Bhawaghar Layout, Deendayal Nagar, Padole Hospital area, Vidya Vihar, Gopal Nagar, Navnirman Society, Ujjwal Nagar, Kannamwar Nagar, Yerla, Bodhla, Pipla, Hudkeshwar, Fetri village, Chincholi, Borgaon, Gorewada, Dawlameti, Bahadura, Ganesh Nagar, Taj Nagar, Milan Nagar, Beltarodi, Padmavati Nagar, Revati Nagar, Shivshakti Nagar, Vena Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar will face power outage. From 8 am to 11 am areas of Atrey Layout, Tatya Tope Hall area, Surendra Nagar, Gorle Layout, NELCO Society,Trimurty Nagar,Prasad Nagar, Dubey Layout, Sharda Layout, Pragati Nagar, Sangarsha Nagar, Danteshwari, Sawarkar Nagar, Deo Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Santaji College. Between 9 and 11 am area of Ramkrushna Nagar, Ajni Square, VasantNagar, LaxmiNagar, Baljagatarea, NEERI Colony, Central Prison campus, Shani Temple, Hotel Hardeo, Telipura, Koshtipura,Ramdaspeth would face power shutdown.