List of State Govt holidays in 2020 declared

Nagpur: The General Administration Department of Maharshtra Government has issued a notification regarding public holidays in the year 2020. As per the notification, four holidays – Republic Day (Jan 26), Parsi New Year (August 10), Muharram (August 30) and Dussehra (October 29) are falling on Sunday.

Following is the list of State Government holidays in 2020.

• Republic Day — Sunday, 26 Jan

• Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti – Wednesday,19th Feb

• Maha Shivaratri — Fri, 21st Feb

• Holi (Second Day) — Tue, 10th Mar

• Gudi Padwa — Wed, 25th Mar

• Ram Navami — Thu, 2nd Apr

• Mahavir Jayanti – Mon 6th April

• Good Friday Fri, 10 Apr

• Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti — Tue, 14 Apr

• Maharashtra Day Fri, 1 May

• Buddha Pournima — Thu, 7 May

• Ramzan (Eid ul-Fitr) – 25 May

• Bakri Eid (Eid al-Adha) – Sat 1st Aug

• Independence Day — Sat, 15th Aug

• Parsi New Year – Sun, 16th Aug

• Ganesh Chaturthi — Sat, 22 Aug

• Muharram – Sun, 30th Aug

• Gandhi Jayanti — Fri, 2 Oct

• Dussehra — Sun, 25 Oct

• Eid E Milad – 30th Oct

• Diwali (Laxmi Pooja) — Sat, 14 Nov

• Diwali (Balipratipada) – Mon, 16 Nov, 2020

• Guru Nanak Jayanti — Mon, 30 Nov

• Christmas — Fri, 25 Dec