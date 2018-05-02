Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police

Nagpur: Sitabuldi police have rounded up a gang of mobile thieves and recovered four costly handsets from their possession. With the arrest of the gang, cops have solved five cases of mobile theft. The gang also indulged in drug peddling.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shubham Manahor Purohit (22), Uday Santosh Mishra (19), Laxman Prakash Sharma (19), and Vivek Devanand Gondane (26), all residents of Shantinagar.

The police action follows a complaint lodged by Sevak Balram Gurbaxani (31), native of Karda Line, near Mata Mandir, Gondia. Sevak’s mobile phone worth Rs 12,000 was stolen by the gang in Civil Lines area on May 17, 2019. After receiving a complaint in this regard, a team of Sitabuldi police was searching the gang, three of the accused Shubham Purohit, Uday Mishra and Laxman Sharma were nabbed on December 4 while the fourth accused Vivek Gondane was arrested on December 9. Apart from mobile thefts, the four accused also indulged in drug peddling.

The arrests were made by police constable Jaipal Rathod, NPC Chandrashekhar Gautam, sepoys Pankaj Ramteke and Pankaj Bagde under guidance of DCP Zone 2 Vinita Sahu, ACP Rekha Bhavre and Senior PI Jagvendra Rajput.