Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Dec 10th, 2019

Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police

Nagpur: Sitabuldi police have rounded up a gang of mobile thieves and recovered four costly handsets from their possession. With the arrest of the gang, cops have solved five cases of mobile theft. The gang also indulged in drug peddling.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shubham Manahor Purohit (22), Uday Santosh Mishra (19), Laxman Prakash Sharma (19), and Vivek Devanand Gondane (26), all residents of Shantinagar.

The police action follows a complaint lodged by Sevak Balram Gurbaxani (31), native of Karda Line, near Mata Mandir, Gondia. Sevak’s mobile phone worth Rs 12,000 was stolen by the gang in Civil Lines area on May 17, 2019. After receiving a complaint in this regard, a team of Sitabuldi police was searching the gang, three of the accused Shubham Purohit, Uday Mishra and Laxman Sharma were nabbed on December 4 while the fourth accused Vivek Gondane was arrested on December 9. Apart from mobile thefts, the four accused also indulged in drug peddling.

The arrests were made by police constable Jaipal Rathod, NPC Chandrashekhar Gautam, sepoys Pankaj Ramteke and Pankaj Bagde under guidance of DCP Zone 2 Vinita Sahu, ACP Rekha Bhavre and Senior PI Jagvendra Rajput.

Happening Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police
Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police
College-bound girl goes missing in Sakkardara
College-bound girl goes missing in Sakkardara
Maharashtra News
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
राज्यातील गरीब रूग्णांना मोफत वैद्यकीय सुविधांसाठी भारतातील पहिले फिरते पोटविकार केंद्र – मुख्यमंत्री
राज्यातील गरीब रूग्णांना मोफत वैद्यकीय सुविधांसाठी भारतातील पहिले फिरते पोटविकार केंद्र – मुख्यमंत्री
Hindi News
क्राइम ब्रांच ने कोपर सलून के मालिक को किया गिरफ्तार, ठग आंबेकर पर एक और मामला दर्ज
क्राइम ब्रांच ने कोपर सलून के मालिक को किया गिरफ्तार, ठग आंबेकर पर एक और मामला दर्ज
शिवाजी पुतले के सामने ही किया मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया
शिवाजी पुतले के सामने ही किया मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया
Trending News
Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act
Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act
Video: State Govt is being looted with ease on pretext of industries in MIHAN: B C Bhartia
Video: State Govt is being looted with ease on pretext of industries in MIHAN: B C Bhartia
Featured News
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
Trending In Nagpur
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
List of State Govt holidays in 2020 declared
List of State Govt holidays in 2020 declared
Many areas to face power shutdown as MSEDCL undertakes maintenance, repairs on Wednesday
Many areas to face power shutdown as MSEDCL undertakes maintenance, repairs on Wednesday
Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police
Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police
खामला (पांडे-ले-आउट) जलकुंभ स्वच्छता डिसें. ११ ला
खामला (पांडे-ले-आउट) जलकुंभ स्वच्छता डिसें. ११ ला
एका शाळेत ऑलवेल तर दुसऱ्या शाळेत अनियमितता
एका शाळेत ऑलवेल तर दुसऱ्या शाळेत अनियमितता
जगनाथ बुधवारी, मस्कासाथ, इतवारीतील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
जगनाथ बुधवारी, मस्कासाथ, इतवारीतील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
College-bound girl goes missing in Sakkardara
College-bound girl goes missing in Sakkardara
देशात विभाजनकारी मानसिकता भाजप आणत आहे – नवाब मलिक
देशात विभाजनकारी मानसिकता भाजप आणत आहे – नवाब मलिक
शिवाजी पुतले के सामने ही किया मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया
शिवाजी पुतले के सामने ही किया मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145