Man’s body tied with boulder found in nullah near Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Bela area after a man’s body tied with a boulder was found in a nullah.. The police have registered a case of murder and started the probe, police said.

A police official said that the man, in his 30s, was found dead in the nullah on Friday evening as the rain water receded. Staff of Bela Police Station and Local Crime Branch (LCB) led by Police Inspector Omprakash Kokate rushed to the spot and inspected the crime spot behind an Ashramshala in Chimnazari village.

According to sources, it seems that the man was murdered somewhere and the body was dumped in the nullah by tying a boulder to destroy the evidence.”

The police station staff and LCB teams are contacting their informers in nearby areas to identify the deceased. Similarly, the Rural Police have contacted their counterparts in this regard.

A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by Bela Police.

