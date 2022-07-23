EC asks Team Thackeray, Shinde Camp to submit documents to prove majority

Advertisement

New Delhi: The battle between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde for control of Shiv Sena has moved into a new phase — both will have to produce documentary evidence to prove who will lead the group. The Electoral Commission has asked both sides to provide documents by August 8, after which the constitutional body will handle the matter.

The two sides will also have to issue written statements detailing their positions on the dispute within the party, which emerged after Shinde and nearly 40 MLAs rebelled last month and formed a new government, with BJP support. Former BJP Minister and Leader Devendra Fadnavis became Shinde’s Deputy in the new establishment.

In a letter to the Electoral Commission, Team Shinde stated that it had the backing of 40 of the 55 MLAs and 12 of the 18 Lok Sabha MPs.

“…It’s clear that there is a split within the Shiv Sena, one group is led by Eknath Shinde and the other is led by Uddhav Thackeray, both groups claiming to be the real Shiv Sena with supposed leadership. party Chairman Shiv Sena,” the Election Commission said in a notice to the two factions.

“In order to place both the rival groups on an even keel and to protect their rights and interests, and going by the past precedent, the Commission has directed that the documents submitted by the rival groups be exchanged and reply/written submissions be invited from the two groups,” the EC stated. It will reportedly conduct a “substantive hearing” after receiving documented evidence and statements.

On July 11, however, the Supreme Court directed Speaker Rahul Narwekar not to move with the petition demanding Team Thackeray's disqualification.

