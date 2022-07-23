RMC issues ‘Yellow Alert’ for Nagpur, nearby districts on July 23, 24

Advertisement

Nagpur: Following the brief pause, the vigorous monsoon showers and hailstorm, which continue to leave behind a trail of destruction, are likely to return in Second Capital of the State as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued ‘Yellow Alert’ for next two days starting from July 23.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places,” reads the prediction of RMC. RMC issued a Yellow Alert for Nagpur district between July 23 and 24.

Besides Nagpur, RMC has issued Yellow Alert for Wardha, Bhandhara, Gondia, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim. However, an Orange Alert has been issued for Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, predicting heavy rainfall in these districts.

