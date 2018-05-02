Man’s body found lying near Kapsi petrol pump

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in the Pardi area after the body of a Gondia-based man was found lying near Kapsi petrol pump here on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Dilip Raut. Though the exact reason behind the death could not be ascertained immediately, Pardi cops are suspecting foul-play in the matter.

According to police sources, some motorists discovered the body lying near the Kapsi petrol pump and informed the Police Control Room. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the officials of Pardi Police Station rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. In the meantime, cops have registered an offence of accidental death and probing further.