Watch: 3 goons set car ablaze, damage 8 vehicles in Narendra Nagar in midnight rage

Nagpur: In a late night rage, three unidentified miscreants went on rampage and set a car ablaze and also damaged eight other vehicles on Wednesday. The incident took place Narendra Nagar locality coming under Beltarodi police jurisdiction. The act of arson was caught in CCTV installed nearby the spot. Cops have launched a hunt to nab the bike-borne accused.

According to reports and CCTV footage, the three goons, rifing on a two-wheeler, arrived at Lakshavedh Park in Narendra Nagar in the midnight of Wednesday. One of the miscreants disembarked from the bike and poured an inflammable stuff on a parked car and set it on fire. The goons also damaged eight other vehicles parked at various sides of the Lakshavedh Park and fled the spot.

The outrageous act was caught on a CCTV at nearby Ashok Apartment in the area.

Beltarodi police have registered an offence and launched a hunt to nab the accused trio on the basis of CCTV footage.