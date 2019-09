Nagpur: A body of an unidentified man was found floating in Sakkardara lake on Monday morning. Police sources said the body was spotted by locals at 10.15 am.

The cops have sent the body for post-mortem at GMCH.

On the basis of complaint given by Vijay Prate,aresident of Vinkar Colony, Sakkardara cops have registered a case of accidental death.

Police are trying to identify the body.