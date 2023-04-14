MNS confronts doctors over absenteeism, misconduct at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Nagpur

Nagpur: The city unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has criticized the doctors of Indira Gandhi Hospital in Gandhinagar which comes under NMC & Maharahstra Government, over allegations of absenteeism and misconduct. The confrontation was led by Nagpur President Chandu Lade and South West Nagpur Vice Chief Rahul Pande, along with MNS Shakha Adhyaksh Sagar Mankar and Aman Pawankar.

“We have received serious complaints about the misconduct of doctors at Indira Gandhi Hospital and have been closely monitoring this hospital for the past 25 days. We have discovered that doctors arrive at 10.30 am, which is after the scheduled OPD timings of 8-2 am and leave just after an hour to attend their private practice. Initially, all other staff, including attendants, were also not available at the hospital. The tall claims made by B Radha Krishnan, NMC Commissioner, have fallen flat,” said Pande.

The situation became so intense that 8-10 police officials from Bajaj Nagar Police Station had to arrive at the hospital to handle the situation. After the confrontation, the Chief Medical Officer of the hospital, Dr. Bahirwar, warned the staff of consequences and assured that this would not happen again. Adv. Sumit Raut of MNS South

West, along with Shakha Adhyaksh Milind Mungle, worked brilliantly throughout the entire process.

The MNS has demanded strict action against the errant doctors and staff of the hospital, who have been neglecting their duties and causing inconvenience to the patients.

