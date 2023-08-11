Mankapur Police nabbed prime accused Amit Sahu in Sana Khan case

Nagpur; In a major breakthrough, the Mankapur Police have apprehended the accused, Amit Shahu, in the murder case of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Sana Khan. According to senior police sources, Shahu has confessed to killing Khan.

It is important to note that Khan, a BJP leader from West Nagpur, embarked on a business trip to Jabalpur on August 1 and has been reported missing since. Speculation is rife that her business partner might be accountable for her potential demise. However, the police have yet to locate Khan’s body, hindering any confirmation.

Police sources reveal that Khan had a business partner named Amit Sahu in Jabalpur, who is the prime suspect in this case. She departed for Jabalpur on August 1 and has been missing since the following day. Sahu owns a Dhaba in Jabalpur.

Subsequently, the police interrogated a Dhaba worker of Amit Sahu, the prime suspect in the case, who informed authorities that Sahu had instructed him to clean his car before departing from Jabalpur. During the cleaning process, the worker reportedly discovered bloodstains in the car, along with some clothing. He also notified the police that Sahu had acquired a SIM Card using his Aadhar Card before fleeing Jabalpur.

As per police sources, the authorities are now convinced that the accused Sahu has killed Khan and disposed of her body, even though locating the body poses a challenging task. With the potential discovery of Khan’s body and phone, there are expectations of a significant impact on the political landscape in Nagpur, potentially leading to upheaval.

Following his arrest, Sahu has confessed to his crime. The Mankapur police are currently bringing the accused to Nagpur, after which further investigations will be undertaken.

