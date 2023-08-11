Visit By Padma Shri Awardee Dr. Kiran Seth

Nagpur: Delhi Public School MIHAN hosted a special orientation session and talk by Padma Shri Awardee and the founder of SPIC MACAY, Dr. Kiran Seth, an academician, ex-Professor Emeritus Indian Institute of Technology Delhi who founded SPIC MACAY, which is a 45-year old nationwide non-political people’s movement promotes Indian classical music, Indian classical dance, and other aspects of Indian culture, amongst the youth. In her welcome address, the Principal of the school mentioned that Dr. Seth is a role model for students across generations and appreciated his zeal to motivate the young minds across the length and breadth of the country through his ‘Cycle Yatra’.

Dr. Seth, in his talk emphasized the importance of classical music and dance and stated that these art forms help in enhancing concentration as well as emotional development in everyone. He appreciated the unique Artist Village of the campus which is the vision of President and PVC of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road, Nagpur, Ms. Tulika Kedia for creating an excellent hub for Visual and Performing Arts and will surely serve an excellent platform to groom budding artist of the future.

