Published On : Fri, Sep 13th, 2019

Mankapur cops arrest 3 chain snatchers

Nagpur: Mankapur police have rounded up three chain snatchers who had robbed an elderly woman of gold chain in Zingabai Takli area on Thursday afternoon. Cops have recovered 2 tola gold chain worth Rs 30,000 from their possession.

According to police, the accused trio riding on Activa moped had approached a 60-year-old complainant, Asha Gajanan Banait, a resident of Kale Layout, Plotb No. 5, near Anjanabai Sabhagruha, Zingabai Takli around 4.30 pm on Thursday. Asha was sitting on a NMC bench along with her grandson.

The accused trio asked Asha about Godhni Road address. While Asha was elaborating on the route to reach the address, the accused snatched her gold chain and fled the spot on their Activa before she could raise an alarm.

Following the incident, Asha rushed to Mankapur Police Station and lodged a complaint. As per her description, cops managed to nab the accused. Mankapur police have booked all three accused under Sections 392, 34 of the IPC and placed them under arrest.

