Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Sep 13th, 2019

Gadkari felicitates newly elected NVCC office-bearers

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC).

In the 75th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NVCC held on September 10, Ashwin Mehadia and Ramawtar Totla were elected as President and Secretary respectively for the year 2019-20. Similarly, Arjundas Ahuja, Farooquebhai Akbani and Sanjay K Agrawal were elected as Vice Presidents, Sachin Puniyani as Treasurer, and Umesh Patel, Swapnil Ahirkar & Shabbar Sakir as Jt. Secretary and Rajubhai Makhija as PRO for the term.

On Thursday, a delegation of newly elected NVCC office bearers called on Gadkari at his Ramnagar residence. The Union Minister welcomed and felicitated the office-bearers.

Apprising Gadkari about activities of NVCC, President Mehadia said the primary objective of the NVCC would be to create awareness among traders about the ‘Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojana’ and ‘Kaushal Vikas Yojana.’ Mehadia also raised the issue of increase in rent of NMC’s shops. He also urged the Minister to resolve the pending matters regarding MMRDA as soon as possible. Mehadia invited Gadkari to visit NVCC.

Gadkari patiently listened to the issues raised by NVCC and assured to resolve them immediately. He also accepted invitation to visit the Chamber.

Also present on the occasion include President of BJP Traders Cell Sanjay Wadhwani, Rajesh Muniyar, Rakesh Gandhi, Ravi Agrawal, Rahul Jain and a large number of traders.

Happening Nagpur
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
Street plays at Futala appeal for saving Bharatvan
Street plays at Futala appeal for saving Bharatvan
Nagpur Crime News
Two goons torch woman’s car in Nandanvan
Two goons torch woman’s car in Nandanvan
Youth kills old friend over pending debt in MIDC
Youth kills old friend over pending debt in MIDC
Maharashtra News
माझं स्वप्न खरं झालं !
माझं स्वप्न खरं झालं !
अखेर ‘सातारचा सलमान’च्या 2 नायिका आल्या समोर
अखेर ‘सातारचा सलमान’च्या 2 नायिका आल्या समोर
Hindi News
गोंदिया: किसी कांग्रेसी नेता के पार्टी छोड़ने से कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता
गोंदिया: किसी कांग्रेसी नेता के पार्टी छोड़ने से कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता
नए वकीलों को बार कौंसिल में रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए पुलिस सत्यापन प्रक्रिया को हटाया जाए- एबीवीपी
नए वकीलों को बार कौंसिल में रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए पुलिस सत्यापन प्रक्रिया को हटाया जाए- एबीवीपी
Trending News
Video : Navegaon Khairi dam in Pench brims up, 10 gates opened
Video : Navegaon Khairi dam in Pench brims up, 10 gates opened
Bachpan Play School Horror : Following CP’s intervention FIR filed after 10 days, cops to seize CCTV
Bachpan Play School Horror : Following CP’s intervention FIR filed after 10 days, cops to seize CCTV
Featured News
Boat capsizes during Ganpati Visarjan in Bhopal, 11 dead
Boat capsizes during Ganpati Visarjan in Bhopal, 11 dead
‘Weeping’ Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road exposes shabby NHAI work
‘Weeping’ Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road exposes shabby NHAI work
Trending In Nagpur
Rural cops bust illegal liquor brewing den
Rural cops bust illegal liquor brewing den
ABVP demands no police verification norm for new lawyers becoming Bar Council members
ABVP demands no police verification norm for new lawyers becoming Bar Council members
Video : Navegaon Khairi dam in Pench brims up, 10 gates opened
Video : Navegaon Khairi dam in Pench brims up, 10 gates opened
Bus operators in city evince keen interest to convert diesel vehicles into CNG
Bus operators in city evince keen interest to convert diesel vehicles into CNG
नए वकीलों को बार कौंसिल में रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए पुलिस सत्यापन प्रक्रिया को हटाया जाए- एबीवीपी
नए वकीलों को बार कौंसिल में रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए पुलिस सत्यापन प्रक्रिया को हटाया जाए- एबीवीपी
NMC employees stage agitation, demand 7th Pay Commission
NMC employees stage agitation, demand 7th Pay Commission
7वां वेतनमान के लिए मनपा कर्मियों का सामूहिक आंदोलन
7वां वेतनमान के लिए मनपा कर्मियों का सामूहिक आंदोलन
भारी वर्षा ने ढहा दिया ट्रांसफार्मर की सुरक्षा दीवार
भारी वर्षा ने ढहा दिया ट्रांसफार्मर की सुरक्षा दीवार
बीना व भानेगावचे पुनर्वसन वेकोलि करणार शासनाचे परिपत्रक जारी
बीना व भानेगावचे पुनर्वसन वेकोलि करणार शासनाचे परिपत्रक जारी
Mankapur cops arrest 3 chain snatchers
Mankapur cops arrest 3 chain snatchers
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145