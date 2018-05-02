Gadkari felicitates newly elected NVCC office-bearers

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC).

In the 75th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NVCC held on September 10, Ashwin Mehadia and Ramawtar Totla were elected as President and Secretary respectively for the year 2019-20. Similarly, Arjundas Ahuja, Farooquebhai Akbani and Sanjay K Agrawal were elected as Vice Presidents, Sachin Puniyani as Treasurer, and Umesh Patel, Swapnil Ahirkar & Shabbar Sakir as Jt. Secretary and Rajubhai Makhija as PRO for the term.

On Thursday, a delegation of newly elected NVCC office bearers called on Gadkari at his Ramnagar residence. The Union Minister welcomed and felicitated the office-bearers.

Apprising Gadkari about activities of NVCC, President Mehadia said the primary objective of the NVCC would be to create awareness among traders about the ‘Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojana’ and ‘Kaushal Vikas Yojana.’ Mehadia also raised the issue of increase in rent of NMC’s shops. He also urged the Minister to resolve the pending matters regarding MMRDA as soon as possible. Mehadia invited Gadkari to visit NVCC.

Gadkari patiently listened to the issues raised by NVCC and assured to resolve them immediately. He also accepted invitation to visit the Chamber.

Also present on the occasion include President of BJP Traders Cell Sanjay Wadhwani, Rajesh Muniyar, Rakesh Gandhi, Ravi Agrawal, Rahul Jain and a large number of traders.