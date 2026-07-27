3-Year-Old Dies in Car Accident at Manish Nagar

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Nagpur: A three-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a car in Manish Nagar under the Beltarodi Police Station limits on Monday morning. Police have detained the driver and registered a case, while an investigation is underway.

The deceased has been identified as Shriansh Pankaj Ashtankar (3). According to police, the child had accompanied his father to a shop at around 10:30 am and was playing outside. While playing, he reportedly wandered onto the cement road, where he was struck by a passing car.

The seriously injured child was immediately rushed to Taiwade Hospital by family members and local residents. He was later referred to the Government Medical Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced and is expected to assist the investigation.

Following the incident, Beltarodi Police reached the spot, detained the car driver, Harshad Wahane, and registered a case. Further investigation is in progress.

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