Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Apr 17th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Manish Malhotra, Sumeet Vyas test positive for COVID-19

    Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Sumeet Vyas have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under home quarantine.

    Malhotra took to Instagram on late Friday evening and wrote he was following all safety protocols listed by his doctors.

    “I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care,” the 54-year-old designer wrote.

    Vyas, 37, also shared his diagnosis on Instagram and informed his fans that he had “mild” COVID symptoms.

    “I am taking all the necessary precautions, taking medication prescribed by my doctors and putting myself under home quarantine.

    “Although I have very mild to negligible symptoms, but I’d request anyone who’s come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested,” the actor wrote.

    On Friday, Mumbai reported 8,839 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,61,998.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Congress playing dirty politics during Covid crisis: Adv Meshram
    Congress playing dirty politics during Covid crisis: Adv Meshram
    Harsh curbs put cops on toes as people pour on streets on ‘essential’ pretext
    Harsh curbs put cops on toes as people pour on streets on ‘essential’ pretext
    Remdesivir blackmarketing racket: Wardboys stole unused injections of dead patients
    Remdesivir blackmarketing racket: Wardboys stole unused injections of dead patients
    Gadkari to release book to mark 60 years of World Agricultural Fair
    Gadkari to release book to mark 60 years of World Agricultural Fair
    Two brothers try to kill eatery shop owner over money in Kalamna
    Two brothers try to kill eatery shop owner over money in Kalamna
    सुप्रसिद्ध युवा शिवकथाकार डॉ श्री सुमंत टेकाडे यांचे करोना मुळे निधन.
    सुप्रसिद्ध युवा शिवकथाकार डॉ श्री सुमंत टेकाडे यांचे करोना मुळे निधन.
    कोव्हिडला गांभीर्याने घ्या; नियम पाळा, सतर्क राहा!
    कोव्हिडला गांभीर्याने घ्या; नियम पाळा, सतर्क राहा!
    दान दुर्गति का नाश करता हैं- आचार्यश्री गुप्तिनंदीजी
    दान दुर्गति का नाश करता हैं- आचार्यश्री गुप्तिनंदीजी
    रूग्णवाहिकेचे लोकार्पण
    रूग्णवाहिकेचे लोकार्पण
    रेमडेसीविरचा काळाबाजार करणाऱ्या डॉक्टरसह इतर तीन वॉर्डबॉय ला अटक
    रेमडेसीविरचा काळाबाजार करणाऱ्या डॉक्टरसह इतर तीन वॉर्डबॉय ला अटक
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145