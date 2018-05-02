Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, Apr 17th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Deep Sidhu granted bail in Jan 26 violence case

    A Delhi court has granted bail to Deep Sidhu who is an accused in the January 26 violence case.

    During the last hearing, Deep Sidhu had submitted in the court that he did not give any call to agitating farmers to go to Red Fort on January 26.

    Sidhu also said that the call for protest was given by farmer leaders and that he was not a member of the farmer union. His lawyer submitted in the court that theres no evidence that Sidhu had mobilised the crowd. Deep also submitted that he had not indulged in a single act of violence.

    Deep Sidhu had also admitted that he made a mistake of posting a video on Facebook and contended that it was not a crime. I just posted a video, that was my mistake. Every mistake is not a crime. The media named me as the main accused just because I posted a video. I was levelled by the media as the chief conspirator, I dont know why? Sidhu had said through his lawyer during his bail plea hearing on April 8.

    Sidhu was arrested in February by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in connection with the Red Fort violence that took place on Republic Day. He was wanted in connection with the case of instigating the crowd. The protesting farmers had given a call to take out a tractor march on January 26. They were given a mutually agreed route by the Delhi Police but a faction deviated from the routes and stormed the Red Fort, which was not part of the original schedule.


