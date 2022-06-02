Man arrested for raping, impregnating 16-year-old in Nagpur

Advertisement
Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped and impregnated in the MIDC police area of Nagpur by a 22-year-old man. The accused has been arrested.
The accused, Manish alias Vimendra Shyamkant Bonde, resident of MIDC, Nagpur, frequently exploited the 16-year old girl sexually between March 15 and May 31, 2022. As a result, the girl became pregnant.
Advertisement
MIDC ASI Gaekwad, based on a complaint, booked the accused Manish Bonde under Section 376(2)(J)(N) of the IPC read with Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him. Further probe is underway.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement