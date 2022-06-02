Man arrested for raping, impregnating 16-year-old in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped and impregnated in the MIDC police area of Nagpur by a 22-year-old man. The accused has been arrested.

The accused, Manish alias Vimendra Shyamkant Bonde, resident of MIDC, Nagpur, frequently exploited the 16-year old girl sexually between March 15 and May 31, 2022. As a result, the girl became pregnant.