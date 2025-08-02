Mandatory immersion of 6-foot Ganesh idols in artificial tanks

Advertisement



Nagpur: Acting on the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court’s direction, the State Government made Lord Ganesh idols of up to six feet in height to be “mandatorily” immersed in artificial tanks during the 10-day Ganesh festival starting from August 27 this year. The order will be effective till March 2026 for the festivals that have the custom of immersing deities’ idols in Maharashtra.

The Government of Maharashtra, on Friday, issued revised guidelines regarding the immersion of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols for celebrating eco-friendly festivals in which it announced this new development. As per the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) order of Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court, the revised guidelines shall be included in the guidelines in addition with the guidelines dated May 12, 2020 of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for Maharashtra.

Gold Rate 02 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,800 /- Gold 22 KT 92,800/- Silver/Kg ₹ - ₹- ₹1,11,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to the revised guidelines, the concerned local self-government bodies (LSGBs) will be responsible for implementation of the guidelines. Manufacturers and sellers of POP idols will mark a clearly visible circular red symbol using oil paint on the backside of the idols. The LSGBs shall issue necessary instructions and ensure strict compliance. Idol makers and sellers shall be mandatorily required to maintain a sale register for POP idols. The local bodies shall include the requirement as a condition for granting licenses to idol makers and sellers, stated the guidelines. All local bodies shall encourage Utsav Samiti or Sarvajanik Mandals within their jurisdiction to install small-sized idols.

In case of Utsav Samiti idols exceeding six feet in height, where no alternative immersion facility is available, such idols may be permitted to be immersed in natural water bodies; however, since POP does not dissolve immediately, local bodies shall ensure the collection of immersed material on the very next day of immersion, it stated.