In a first in India, GMCH Nagpur performs robotic kidney transplant surgery

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major milestone for public healthcare in Central India, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur, has successfully performed India’s first robotic kidney transplant in any state run Government Hospital, a pioneering procedure that marks a breakthrough in minimally invasive, high-precision organ transplantation.

This historic achievement reflects GMCH Nagpur’s ambition for technological advancement and its unwavering commitment to the success of this complex, high-end surgical procedure was made possible under the visionary leadership of Dr Raj Gajbhiye, Dean of GMCH Nagpur. Medical Superintendent Dr Avinash Gawande contributed in steering the procedure.

Gold Rate 02 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,800 /- Gold 22 KT 92,800/- Silver/Kg ₹ - ₹- ₹1,11,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Expert Surgical Team with Robotic Mastery: The robotic kidney transplant was led by Dr. Dhananjay Selukar, Head of Urology, Superspeciality Hospital Nagpur, whose leadership in urological robotics has helped place GMCH at the forefront of academic surgical excellence. The core surgical team included Dr Bhupesh Tirpude, Dr Hemant Bhanarkar, Dr Vikrant Akulwar, Dr Gayatri Deshpande (Associate Professors); Dr Mahesh Borikar, Dr Pranal Sahare, Dr Nikhilesh Jibhkate, Dr Ashutosh Jadhao, Dr.Vaibhav Nasare (Assistant Professors); Dr Vishal Narkhede, Dr Pratik, Dr Tukaram, Dr Arpit, Dr Rishikesh.

The success of this complex surgery was also made possible with the collaboration of the Nephrology team, led by: Dr Piyush Kimmatkar, Dr Vandana Admane, Dr Manoj Umre, Dr Sneha Lute, Dr Piyush Panchalwar and a skilled anaesthesia team comprising: Dr Pradeep Dhumane, Dr Megha Tajne, Dr L.F. Vali, Dr Yogesh Zawar, Dr Shilpa Jayaswal, Dr Aditya and Organ Transplant Coordinator: Dr Sumit Chahakar.

Robotic kidney transplantation offers enhanced surgical precision, smaller incisions, quicker recovery, and fewer complications, transforming patient outcomes while keeping costs minimal in a Government Hospital setting. While robotic surgery is now a regular part of urological procedures at GMCH, this groundbreaking application in transplant surgery showcases the institution’s pioneering role in difficult, high-stakes specialities that were previously limited to a few elite private centres in India.