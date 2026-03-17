Manaswini Foundation Celebrates 10 Successful Years

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Nagpur: Manaswini Foundation celebrated its 10 successful years with a vibrant Women’s Day celebration, bringing together members and guests to honour women’s talent, leadership and social contribution.

The programme was graced by the Chief Guest Parinita Fukey, Ex-Corporator, Social Worker and Entrepreneur. She was warmly welcomed by Mrs. Neelam Bowade, Founder of Manaswini Foundation.

On the occasion, Neelam Bowade shared the inspiration and vision behind the establishment of Manaswini Foundation. She said that every woman possesses unique qualities, but due to lack of opportunities and proper platforms, many women are unable to express their talents. With this thought, Manaswini Foundation was formed to bring together like-minded women who can share knowledge, skills and experiences and contribute positively to society.

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She emphasized that when women unite with determination and confidence, they not only achieve their dreams but also create meaningful change in society. With this vision, the organization has successfully carried out more than 1000 social and inspirational projects over the years, benefiting different sections of society.

The highlight of the event was the Prize Distribution Ceremony, where winners of various competitions were honoured by the Chief Guest.

Competition Winners

One Minute Inspiration Talk

Winner – Priti Dharpure

Runner-up – Shraddha Prashant

Hidden Talent of Manaswini

Winner – Dr. Shruti Sanghavi

Runner-up – Rajani

Pink Saree Confidence Walk

Winner – Deepa Dhawan

Runner-up – Rashmi Aatey

Manaswini Knowledge Quiz Competition

Winner – Dr. Anita Rao

Runner-up – Pranjali Tijare

The competitions were judged by Janis Sama, who guided and encouraged the participants with her valuable insights.

During the event, Special Surprise Awards were presented to members who have made significant contributions to the growth of the organization:

• Suman Dass – For her contribution to Skills Development

• Aruna Rahate – For successfully leading Membership Drives

• Indrani – For her continuous support in various projects

• Yogita Deshmukh – For organizing collaborative projects with other groups

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Parinita Fukey delivered an inspiring message. She emphasized that there is no shortcut to success and that true success comes through dedication, hard work and consistent effort.

The celebration concluded with a Cake Cutting Ceremony marking 10 successful years of Manaswini Foundation, followed by a winners’ group photograph with the Chief Guest and a group photograph with all members, capturing memorable moments of the event.

The programme reflected the spirit of women’s empowerment, unity and social leadership.

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