Good News for Nagpur Pilgrims: Hisar-Tirupati Train Made Permanent, Direct Rail Link to Balaji

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Nagpur: The Ministry of Railways has decided to convert the Hisar-Tirupati Special Train into a regular service, a move expected to make travel to the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple easier for devotees from Maharashtra and Central India.

With the service now being regularized, passengers will benefit from better ticket availability and a fixed travel schedule, allowing pilgrims and tourists to plan their journeys more conveniently. Earlier, the route was served only through a special train, which limited travel options.

Officials said the new regular train service will also strengthen connectivity between major cities of Central India and the southern pilgrimage destination, enabling devotees to reach Tirupati directly.

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The decision is also expected to boost the local economy, as an increase in passenger movement could support tourism, hotels, and local transportation services along the route. Railway authorities believe the regular service will improve passenger convenience, safety, cleanliness, and reliability of schedules, leading to long-term benefits.

The train currently operating as 04717/04718 Hisar–Tirupati Special will now run permanently as 14723/14724 Hisar–Tirupati Express.

Schedule:

Train 14723 Hisar–Tirupati Express will depart from Hisar every Saturday at 2:10 pm and reach Tirupati on Monday at 11:10 pm.

On the return journey, 14724 Tirupati–Hisar Express will leave Tirupati on Monday at 2:10 pm and arrive in Hisar on Wednesday at 10:40 pm. The journey duration is over 40 hours, and the service has been planned keeping passenger comfort in mind.

Major Stops:

The train will halt at Sadulpur, Loharu, Surajgarh, Chirawa, Jhunjhunu, Nawalgarh, Sikar, Ringas, Dahar Ka Balaji, Jaipur, Durgapura, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ramganj Mandi, Nagda, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta before reaching Tirupati.

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