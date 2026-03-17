Big boost to ‘Housing for All’: NMC to build 2,561 affordable homes under PMAY 2.0

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Nagpur: In a major step towards fulfilling the dream of “Housing for All,” the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has rolled out an ambitious housing initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 2.0. The civic body will construct a total of 2,561 affordable housing units across various locations in Nagpur, primarily aimed at economically weaker sections (EWS).

The project, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship housing scheme, seeks to ensure that every eligible citizen has access to a dignified and secure home. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vipin Itankar reviewed the progress of the ongoing and proposed housing projects in a high-level meeting attended by senior officials, including Chief Engineer Manoj Talewar and Executive Engineer Sunil Uike.

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The Commissioner directed officials to actively spread awareness about the scheme so that a maximum number of eligible beneficiaries can apply and take advantage of the opportunity.

Major housing projects across Nagpur

Under PMAY 2.0, the NMC is undertaking multiple housing projects:

• Mouza Nari (North Nagpur): 518 flats (210 1-BHK and 308 2-BHK)

• Mouza Punapur: 840 1-BHK flats approved by the Central Government

• Mouza Hudkeshwar: 240 1-BHK flats sanctioned

• Mouza Jaitala: Proposal for 571 EWS 1-BHK flats submitted for approval

In addition, under a separate housing scheme for sanitation workers, 392 2-BHK flats will be constructed at Mouza Nari with government approval.

The projects are being designed with a focus on modern amenities, environmental sustainability, and rainwater harvesting systems.

Applications open for Mouza Nari Project

The NMC has invited online applications for 518 flats at Mouza Nari under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) model. The project has received approval from the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee.

• 1-BHK Flats: 210 units (Built-up area: 478 sq ft)

• 2-BHK Flats: 308 units (Built-up area: 619 sq ft)

The project will include reserved units for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Divyang (persons with disabilities).

Pricing and subsidy details

• 1-BHK Cost: Rs 15.51 lakh

• 2-BHK Cost: Rs 21.01 lakh

Eligible beneficiaries will receive a government subsidy of Rs 2.5 lakh:

• Net Cost (1-BHK): Rs 13.01 lakh

• Net Cost (2-BHK): Rs 18.51 lakh

Additional charges such as stamp duty, registration fees, GST, metro cess, utility charges, and legal costs will be applicable separately.

The registration fee is Rs 3,000 for 1-BHK and Rs 5,000 for 2-BHK flats, which is non-refundable.

The project will consist of 4 buildings for 1-BHK units and 11 buildings for 2-BHK units. M/s Sandeep Developers Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the developer, while M/s Archinova Design Inc. is serving as the project consultant for other components.

Deadline and allotment process

Interested applicants can register online till March 31, 2026 (midnight). The allotment of flats will be conducted through a transparent computerized lottery system.

Detailed information and application procedures are available on the official NMC website.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the scheme, applicants must meet the following conditions:

1. Must be a resident within Nagpur Municipal Corporation limits

2. Must not own a permanent house anywhere in India

3. Annual family income should not exceed Rs 3 lakh

4. Should not have availed benefits of any government housing scheme in the last 20 years

A step towards inclusive urban growth

With thousands of affordable homes in the pipeline, the initiative is expected to bring significant relief to low-income families in Nagpur. By combining affordability, transparency, and sustainability, the NMC’s housing push under PMAY 2.0 marks a crucial step towards inclusive urban development and improved living standards for the city’s economically weaker sections.

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