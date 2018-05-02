Clean task: NMC collects 475 tonnes of garbage from Deekshabhoomi in 3 days

Nagpur: In view of lakhs of devotees thronging Deekshabhoomi to celebrate Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, Nagpur Municipal Corporation had made elaborate arrangements. The civic body was at service of the devotees for 24 hours on October 7, 8 and 9. Following the directives by Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, the Sanitation Department was in full force at Deekshabhoomi and surrounding area and collected 450 tonnes of garbage. The garbage was later disposed off through Kanak Resource Management.

For the three days, teams were deployed at various points by Kanak Resource Management to ensure that there is no room for any complaint as to lack of cleanliness. Bangar had chalked out a strategy that laid stress on effective co-ordination among various officials deputed for duties. The Municipal Commissioner along with civic body officials had visited Deekshabhoomi and taken stock of the arrangements. Thereafter officials from various departments were divided among several sectors in Deekshabhoomi and surrounding areas. Kanak Resource Management deployed its machinery in full strength to ensure that garbage and waste material is quickly ferried out of Deekshabhoomi campus and disposed of at segregation and lifting centres. NMC had erected a control room to monitor the situation from time to time. From October7,Buddhist followers started coming to Deekshabhoomi and care was taken by keeping entire area clean. Nearly 500 employees worked constantly and besides them 125 employees of Kanak and 30 vehicles were deployed. About 800 temporary latrines were set up in the area and 200 temporary water taps were also made functional. Four mobile toilets were also in place.

Leaving nothing to chance, LED screen, banners and hoardings were erected by Health Department to appeal visitors to avoid single use plastic. Temporary dust bins were placed at vantage points. Special care was taken at places where food stalls were set up by various organisations. All the routes leading to Deekshabhoomi namely, Kachipura, Ramdaspeth, NEERI Road, Rahate Colony were thoroughly cleaned and opened for normal traffic on Wednesday. A salient point was co-operation extended by volunteers of Samata Sainik Dal, students of various colleges and various NGOs to civic body in holding the mega programme.

The NMC officials who put in their service include Superintending Engineer Manoj Talewar, Executive Engineer Avinash Barhate, Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake, Health Officer (Sanitation) Dr Sunil Kamble, Laxmi Nagar Zone Assistant Commissioner Raju Bhivgade, Swacchata Survey Nodal Officer Dr Pradeep Dasarwar, Additional Assistant Health Dr Vijay Joshi, Kanak Manager Kamalesh Sharma, all Zonal Officers, all Health Inspectors, and sanitation workers.