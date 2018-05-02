Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Oct 10th, 2019

Clean task: NMC collects 475 tonnes of garbage from Deekshabhoomi in 3 days

Nagpur: In view of lakhs of devotees thronging Deekshabhoomi to celebrate Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, Nagpur Municipal Corporation had made elaborate arrangements. The civic body was at service of the devotees for 24 hours on October 7, 8 and 9. Following the directives by Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, the Sanitation Department was in full force at Deekshabhoomi and surrounding area and collected 450 tonnes of garbage. The garbage was later disposed off through Kanak Resource Management.

For the three days, teams were deployed at various points by Kanak Resource Management to ensure that there is no room for any complaint as to lack of cleanliness. Bangar had chalked out a strategy that laid stress on effective co-ordination among various officials deputed for duties. The Municipal Commissioner along with civic body officials had visited Deekshabhoomi and taken stock of the arrangements. Thereafter officials from various departments were divided among several sectors in Deekshabhoomi and surrounding areas. Kanak Resource Management deployed its machinery in full strength to ensure that garbage and waste material is quickly ferried out of Deekshabhoomi campus and disposed of at segregation and lifting centres. NMC had erected a control room to monitor the situation from time to time. From October7,Buddhist followers started coming to Deekshabhoomi and care was taken by keeping entire area clean. Nearly 500 employees worked constantly and besides them 125 employees of Kanak and 30 vehicles were deployed. About 800 temporary latrines were set up in the area and 200 temporary water taps were also made functional. Four mobile toilets were also in place.

Leaving nothing to chance, LED screen, banners and hoardings were erected by Health Department to appeal visitors to avoid single use plastic. Temporary dust bins were placed at vantage points. Special care was taken at places where food stalls were set up by various organisations. All the routes leading to Deekshabhoomi namely, Kachipura, Ramdaspeth, NEERI Road, Rahate Colony were thoroughly cleaned and opened for normal traffic on Wednesday. A salient point was co-operation extended by volunteers of Samata Sainik Dal, students of various colleges and various NGOs to civic body in holding the mega programme.

The NMC officials who put in their service include Superintending Engineer Manoj Talewar, Executive Engineer Avinash Barhate, Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake, Health Officer (Sanitation) Dr Sunil Kamble, Laxmi Nagar Zone Assistant Commissioner Raju Bhivgade, Swacchata Survey Nodal Officer Dr Pradeep Dasarwar, Additional Assistant Health Dr Vijay Joshi, Kanak Manager Kamalesh Sharma, all Zonal Officers, all Health Inspectors, and sanitation workers.

Happening Nagpur
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
I will be the perfect choice for Govinda’s biopic: Krushna Abhishek
I will be the perfect choice for Govinda’s biopic: Krushna Abhishek
Nagpur Crime News
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Maharashtra News
देशात नरेंद्र राज्यात देवेंद्रने जनतेची केली खरी सेवा: पियुष गोयल
देशात नरेंद्र राज्यात देवेंद्रने जनतेची केली खरी सेवा: पियुष गोयल
मोरबी टाईल्स च्या मजुराचा टाईल्स कडप्याखाली दबल्याने मृत्यु
मोरबी टाईल्स च्या मजुराचा टाईल्स कडप्याखाली दबल्याने मृत्यु
Hindi News
सत्ता से पैसा – पैसे से सत्ता का फंडा, इस मर्तबा दिख रहा कमजोर
सत्ता से पैसा – पैसे से सत्ता का फंडा, इस मर्तबा दिख रहा कमजोर
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
Trending News
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
State’s 3 power companies ‘sinking’ under Rs 72,452 cr loan burden
State’s 3 power companies ‘sinking’ under Rs 72,452 cr loan burden
Featured News
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
‘Tamasha’: Kharge mocks Rajnath’s shastra puja
‘Tamasha’: Kharge mocks Rajnath’s shastra puja
Trending In Nagpur
One more hardcore goon Ganjya Chavan detained under MPDA Act
One more hardcore goon Ganjya Chavan detained under MPDA Act
Buddha Dhamma is a gift of India to the world, says Union Minister Rijiju
Buddha Dhamma is a gift of India to the world, says Union Minister Rijiju
24-hrs Kanhan WTP Shutdown to plug major leakages on Oct. 12
24-hrs Kanhan WTP Shutdown to plug major leakages on Oct. 12
माझी उमेदवारी मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या पराभवासाठी- डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
माझी उमेदवारी मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या पराभवासाठी- डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Clean task: NMC collects 475 tonnes of garbage from Deekshabhoomi in 3 days
Clean task: NMC collects 475 tonnes of garbage from Deekshabhoomi in 3 days
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Woman steals man’s bag containing Rs 42,500 at Care Hospital in Dhantoli
Woman steals man’s bag containing Rs 42,500 at Care Hospital in Dhantoli
Driver dupes MIDC- based Murli Agro Company of Rs 7.13 lakh
Driver dupes MIDC- based Murli Agro Company of Rs 7.13 lakh
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145