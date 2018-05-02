Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sun, Nov 24th, 2019

Man, woman bank employee commit suicide in Gandhisagar Lake

Nagpur Gandhisagar Lake

Nagpur: Two bodies including a female bank employee were found floating in Gandisagar Lake on Friday night. Few nearby people who spotted the bodies, alerted Ganeshpeth police.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Raghobaji Devghare (29), a resident of Golibar Chowk. Priyanka was working with private bank and a 44-year-old Ramesh Bhoramal Verma, a resident of Jattarodi who was working with a private firm.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Ganeshpeth PI Shivraj Kumare said prima facie both the cases appear to be suicide.

“Priyanka had left the bank on Friday evening. Even after considerable amount of time, when she didn’t reached her home, Priyanka’s puzzled parents started searching for her. They tried to contact her phone but it was turned off.

Her body was found at around 8 pm in the lake. And after half an hour cops were informed about another body (Ramesh). Though, the exact reason behind Priyanka taking the extreme step could not be ascertained. Cops have registered case of accidental death in both the cases and started the probe,” the PI asserted.

