Knife blade stuck in man’s abdomen after attacked by goons in Imambada

Advertisement

Nagpur: Doctors at GMCH were stunned after they saw a man was brought to the hospital with a blade of knife stuck in his abdomen. The man was attacked by five goons with knives and other sharp-edged weapons over an old enmity in Imambada area Thursday night.

The anti-socials stabbed him thrice near his house. The injured Bhupendra Hiralal Pali (45), a resident of Barasignal, is battling for his life at Government Medical College & Hospital. After the murderous attack by the goons, the knife blade got stuck in his abdomen.

Staff from Imambada Police Station rushed to the spot. After collecting details, cops launched a manhunt for the assailants. A police team also visited the hospital to record the statement of the injured. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-IV ) Noorul Hasan and Senior PI Waghmare also visited the hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement