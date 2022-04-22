Tough time: Streets deserted, coolers buzzing 24 hours as heatwave grips Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Streets deserted. Coolers making buzzing sounds 24 hours. Heads covered with scarves. These are some of the images of the sweltering day of the summer season in Nagpur. With no relief expected from scorching weather in near future, people in the city face a tough time ahead.

Everyone loves a bright sunny day and warm weather. But even those who wait eagerly to welcome summers would agree that heat waves can be quite miserable. Things seem fine till the time you have to stay indoors. Stepping out on a hot summer day can be a real challenge. The sweat and heat can easily lead to dehydration and make you feel lethargic.

Staying hydrated is the simple rule of surviving the summer heat. Drinking water helps to maintain the amount of fluid in your body which is lost easily in the form of sweat. Consuming two litres of water is important for every individual in all the weather. In summers you need to do a little bit more due to easy water loss from the body. Have juice, coconut water and hydrating fruits.

