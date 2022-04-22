Video: Fireworks trigger bush fire near Gorewada Square

Advertisement

Nagpur: Fireworks lit during wedding procession triggered a bush fire near Gorewada Square on late Thursday night. Fortunately, no one reportedly sustained any sorted of serious injuries in the incident.

A wedding ceremony was underway at Sawana Lawn on Thursday night. During the arrival of groom, his family members lit fireworks near Gorewada Square, to mark his presence near the wedding site. However, the celebration soon turn into mayhem after fireworks triggered bush fire.

Following which, Fire Department was alerted. The officials of fire department then doused the flames.

