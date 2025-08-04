Man with firearm arrested in Kapil Nagar, 7 theft cases solved

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, Crime Branch Unit-5 of Nagpur Police arrested a 28-year-old man for possessing an illegal firearm and uncovered his involvement in seven theft and vehicle theft cases across Nagpur and Amravati, seizing stolen property worth Rs 3,27,700.

On August 3, 2025, between 2:10 pm and 3:20 pm, the Unit-5 team was patrolling in the Kapil Nagar police station limits when they received a tip-off that a man was in possession of a firearm at Sahare’s residence in Dhammajyoti Nagar, Patil Layout, Kapil Nagar. Acting on the information, police laid a trap and apprehended the suspect, identified as Nilesh alias Abhi Raju Kadbe, a resident of Malka Colony, Samta Nagar, Jaripatka.

A search in the presence of panch witnesses led to the recovery of a deadly firearm and one live cartridge from his possession. During interrogation, Kadbe revealed that he had purchased the weapon from an absconding accused named Altaf, a resident of Betul, Madhya Pradesh. Further questioning exposed his involvement in a total of seven theft cases in Nagpur and Amravati.

The seized items include a firearm with a live cartridge, four mobile phones of various brands, one charger, a Honda car key, an iron rod, an iron hammer, a number plate, an RC book for vehicle MH-49-A-3892, one bag, a Yamaha MT-15 bike, two Activa scooters, and ₹12,400 in cash, collectively valued at ₹3,27,700. The accused was handed over to Kapil Nagar Police along with the seized property for further investigation.

The operation was executed under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kumar Singal, Joint CP Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil, by PI Sandeep Buwa PSI Rahul Rote, and the Crime Branch Unit-5 team.