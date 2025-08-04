Instagram friend booked for rape in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Gittikhadan police in Nagpur have registered a case against a 31-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of marriage and later refusing to marry her on the grounds of caste differences.

The accused has been identified as Tushar Gopalrao Thakre (31), a resident of Katol. According to the 27-year-old complainant, she became acquainted with Tushar through Instagram in December 2024. Their online friendship soon developed into a romantic relationship.

The woman alleged that Tushar established physical relations with her on the assurance of marriage. However, he later backed out of his promise, citing caste incompatibility. She further claimed that he recorded her objectionable videos and allegedly shared them with his friends, thereby defaming her.

Based on the complaint, police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the BNS for rape, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is in progress.