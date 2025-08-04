Externed goon nabbed in MIDC area, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Crime Branch Unit-1 of Nagpur Police arrested a 29-year-old man who had been exiled from Nagpur city and rural limits for two years, after finding him in the MIDC police station jurisdiction without permission.

On August 3, 2025, around 8:15 pm, the Unit-1 team was patrolling when they received information that an exiled person was present near Hanuman Temple in Indiramata Nagar. Upon reaching the spot, police spotted a suspect who tried to flee but was caught after a chase. The accused identified himself as Nilesh alias Clomix Bhimrao Mandaskar, a resident of Indiramata Nagar, MIDC.

Police records revealed that he was externed under Order No. 08/2024 by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, on November 12, 2024, for two years. He had returned without permission, allegedly with the intention of committing a crime, thus violating the externment order. A case under Section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act was registered at MIDC Police Station, and he was handed over for further action.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kumar Singal, Additional CP (Crime) Sanjay Patil, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil, by PI Amol Deshmukh, API Sachin Bhonde, and other team members.