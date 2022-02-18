Man killed as speeding vehicle hits two-wheeler

Nagpur: In yet another hit-n-run incident, a speeding unidentified vehicle knocked dead a moped-borne 43-year-old man near the bridge on Amravati bypass in Beltarodi area Wednesday night.

The deceased, Prakash Vasudeorao Itankar was a resident of Raipur, Hingna. Itankar was going on his moped (MH40/AE-0979) around 11.30 pm. Suddenly, a speeding vehicle hit his moped near the bridge.

Itankar fell off the moped and suffered head injuries. Before he could get any medical assistance, he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the ‘killer’ vehicle fled the spot fearing arrest.

After recording the statement of his elder brother Suresh (49), Beltarodi Police registered a case under Section 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 134 and 177 of Motor Vehicle Act.