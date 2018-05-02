Man tries to kill wife, her mother with cricket bat in Mankapur

Nagpur: Raging with suspicion, a middle-aged man attacked and attempted to kill his wife with a cricket bat suspecting her character. The accused also tried to kill wife’s aged mother when both were cutting vegetables at a wedding hall in Mankapur police area on Thursday. The accused has been arrested.

A resident of Plot No. 31, Shrikrishna Nagar, Varsha Dilip Bukne (41), in her complaint to police said that she along with her mother Kasabai Shegoji Khevale (73) were cutting vegetables at a wedding hall around 7 pm on Thursday. During the same time, the accused Dilip Baburao Bukne (52) stormed the hall and picked up a quarrel with his wife Varsha suspecting her character.

In a fit of anger, the accused lifted a cricket bat lying outside the hall and attacked both his wife and her mother. The accused hit the bat on their heads with the intention to kill them. The profusely bleeding Varsha and her mother were rushed to Alexis Hospital where they are being treated for head injuries.

Mankapur Woman PSI Dhurve, based on the complaint of Varsha, booked the accused Dilip Bukne under Section 307 of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is underway.