    Published On : Tue, Jun 8th, 2021

    Man stoned to death in Panchpaoli

    Nagpur: An unidentified person stoned to death a 50-year old man near Kamal Chowk in Panchpaoli area on Monday night. The motive behind the murder has not been ascertained so far. The deceased too has not been identified and cops are trying to establish his identity and clues in solving the murder case.

    On Monday around 8.30 pm, the 50 year old man was attacked by the unidentified person with stone and cement brick. The assailant smashed the head and forehead of the middle aged man with the stone and cement brick, killing him on the spot near Kamal Chowk in Panchpaoli police jurisdiction.

    On being informed a team of police led by PSI Arvind Shinde reached the spot and started investigation after sending the body for post-mortem to Mayo Hospital. The motive behind the murder has not been ascertained so far. Cops are trying to establish the identity of the deceased man. Once the identity is known, police may get clues in solving the murder case.

    Panchpaoli API Vivek Lamture, based on a complaint lodged by PSI Arvind Shinde, registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

