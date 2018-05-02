Suvendu Adhikari meets Amit Shah

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari arrives at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi. An FIR has been registered against Adhikari for his alleged involvement in theft of cyclone ‘Yaas’ relief material from a store of Contai Municipality in Purba Medinipur district, police said on Monday.

The FIR lodged at the Kathi Police Station also mentioned names of Suvendu’s brother Soumendu Adhikari, a former chief of the civic body, and two others, a senior officer said. The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Ratnadip Manna, a member of the board of administrators of the municipality, on June 1.

He had alleged that tarpaulin worth around Rs two lakh was stolen from a store managed by the municipality on May 29. All of those named in the FIR have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.