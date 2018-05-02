    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 30th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    2 terrorists killed by security forces in Srinagar

    Two terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation launched by security forces in Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night, said Indian Army’s Northern Command.

    The security forces also recovered two AK Rifles and other war-like stores. “Op Malhoora #Srinagar.

    A joint Op was launched in Malhoora, Parimpora based on specific inputs. Overnight Op by Security Forces led to elimination of 02 terrorists. 02 AK Rifles and other war like stores recovered. Further details to follow. @adgpi @ChinarcorpsIA #Kashmir” tweeted Northern Command.

