Published On : Thu, Nov 7th, 2019

Man sets in-laws’ house on fire in Hingna, booked for arson

Fire in Pune

Nagpur: Hingna police have booked a 35-year-old man allegedly for setting ablaze his in-laws’ house in Dhamna Linga on Wednesday. Fortunately, no causalities reported as no one was home when the incident occurred.

According to police, complainant Dhareshwar Ramchandra Ramteke (55) has five daughters and one has married to accused Vishal Ghyatidas Gedam (35), a resident of Aathwa Mail. However, Vishal hid the fact that his habitual drunkard from Ramteke family. Soon after the marriage, Vishal started harassing complainant’s daughter. Though, complainant’s daughter silently bore the brunt of husband in a blind hope that the situation might improve in future. However, it only worsened after giving birth to a baby girl in couple of years.

Annoyed by the extreme torture, complainant’s daughter then decided to move out of the in-laws’ house and stay with her parents. Following this Vishal would approach her house and often engage in verbal duel with them.

On Wednesday evening, the members of Ramteke family were out when accused Vishal barged inside their house. The accused reportedly used bed and old clothes of his wife and set them on fire and fled the spot. Meanwhile the neighbors rushed to douse the flames, but most of the house was burnt by then..

Based on the complaint lodged by Dhareshwar, Hingna police have booked accused Vishal under Sections 435, 451 of the IPC and started investigation into matter.

