8-year-old girl raped in Dhantoli, accused at large

Nagpur: An eight-year-old girl was raped on Wednesday afternoon allegedly by a 30-year-old man in Dhantoli. The accused identified as Kamlesh Motiram Tumdam, lured the minor girl to his home while she was playing outside and committed the heinous crime.

According to police, the girl entered Kamlesh’s house at around 3 pm. The accused reportedly raped the survivor. Hearing the screams of the girl several neighbors entered the house and alerted Dhantoli police. The accused fled the spot soon after committing the crime.

Subsequently, the survivor’s mother rushed her to Dhantoli police and filed a complaint.

Cops have booked accused Kamlesh under Sections 376, 376(2), (J) of the IPC and started the probe.