Published On : Thu, Nov 7th, 2019

Delhi man dupes event managing firm in Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: Pratap Nagar police have booked a Delhi based man on the charges of breach of trust. The accused Abhishek Kirpaal Singh was in town to attend a meeting regarding his sister’s engagement with Sadar based Celebration Events at Hotel Radission Blu. Singh sought two mobile phones as a return gift to his sister through the event company on Wednesday. However, he never returned and fled with mobile phones worth Rs 56,980, alleged complainant Vaibhav Babanrao Sakhare, an employee of Celebration Events.

In his compliant Sakhare (32), a resident of Plot. No. 428, Katol Road told Pratap Nagar police that, accused Singh (40), a resident of EM, 26401, IBC Hallamark Wasantkunj, Packet B, New Delhi was staying at Radisson Blu and was scheduled to meet him at hotel regarding his sister’s engagement on Wednesday. After the meeting, Singh reportedly asked Sakhare to arrange two mobiles as a return gift for his sister. To please client, Sakhare arranged the mobile phones worth Rs 56,980 and handed over to Singh. Accused Singh then reportedly ditched the meeting on the pretext that he has to show the phones to his father. However, never returned the phones or paid the money. On repeated calling, when Singh’s phone showed off, Sakhare senses something amiss. Following which he approached the hotel under Pratap Nagar police, where he was taken aback as Singh had checked out.

Based on Sakhare’s compliant, Pratap Nagar police have booked accused Singh under Sections 406 of the IPC and started the investigation in the matter.

