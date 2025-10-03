Man robbed of Rs 14,700 by prostitute in Nagpur’s Ganga Jamuna area



Nagpur: A 38-year-old tile fitting worker from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly robbed of his hard-earned wages in the Ganga Jamuna area on Wednesday afternoon. The victim was assaulted by two persons, including a woman identified as a prostitute, before being relieved of his money.

According to police, the victim, Kishorilal Ramesh Verma, a resident of Ward No. 9, Amarwada, District Chhindwara (M.P.), had collected Rs 14,700 as labour payment from his contractor. On October 1, 2025, around 1:30 pm, he reached Itwari Railway Station to travel back to his hometown. Before leaving, he handed over his travel bag to a known driver and went for a stroll in the Ganga Jamuna locality.

There, the victim was approached by the accused Dipali Samadhan Ingle (35) and Jugnu Dnyaneshwar Wankhede (30), both residents of Ganga Jamuna, Lakadganj. Acting in collusion, Dipali allegedly asked the victim for ‘kharra’. When he accompanied her to a room, the duo demanded more money from him.

When Verma refused, Jugnu allegedly assaulted him with a wooden stick and fists. The accused then forcibly snatched his purse containing Rs 14,700 in cash and fled.

Based on the complaint, Lakadganj Police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Acting swiftly, police apprehended accused Dipali, while efforts are on to trace the absconding co-accused Jugnu.

Further investigation is underway.