Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) wholeheartedly welcomes the progressive decision of the Government of Maharashtra, led by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, to allow shops and commercial establishments to remain open 24 hours across the state.

This much-awaited move aligns with the true spirit of economic freedom enshrined in the Constitution of India and empowers entrepreneurs, traders, and business owners to operate with greater flexibility. It also reflects the government’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment that promotes ease of doing business and encourages investment.

Welcoming this wonderful decision Shrawan Kumar Malu, President VTA said, this is indeed a landmark decision by the state government which will provide a big boost to Maharashtra’s economy. Extended operating hours will not only help businesses cater to diverse customer needs but will also generate more employment opportunities and accelerate economic activities. We sincerely thank Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and the Government of Maharashtra for granting this much-needed freedom to do business, in line with the constitutional right to trade and profession.”

Tejinder Singh Renu, secretary of VTA added, for Nagpur, this decision carries special significance. As the city continues to attract interest from MNCs for setting up offices, one of the key concerns often raised is the lack of a vibrant nightlife. This reform addresses that gap and will further position Nagpur as a modern, business-friendly metropolis. We also urge the Police Department to extend their support and adopt a positive approach in implementing this initiative smoothly and effectively. As the city grows, such steps will help create more local opportunities, reduce brain drain, and make Nagpur a preferred destination for businesses and professionals alike.

VTA reiterates its gratitude to the State Government for this visionary step and looks forward to continued reforms that support economic growth, job creation, and holistic urban development.