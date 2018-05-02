Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, May 20th, 2019

Man robbed of mobile phone, cash at knife point in Nandanvan

Representational Pic

Nagpur: Three men robbed off a man of cash and mobile phone collectively of Rs 20,200 at knife point near Chandmari Mandir under the jurisdiction of Nandanvan police on Sunday.

Complainant Praful Shamraoji Deepkate (29), a resident of Plot. No. 526, Khatikpura, Pardi told police that he was returning from his sister’s house on bike MH-49/Y-6223) on Sunday. At around midnight, when he reached Chandmari Mandir, three persons intercepted hm. One of the accused put a knife on his neck and coerced him to take out his wallet and mobile phone. The accused trio subsequently manhandled him, before fleeing the spot, added Praful.

Nandanvan police have registered an offence under Section 395 of IPC against the unidentified persons and launched the manhunt.

