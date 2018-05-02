Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city

Nagpur: Global Event Management run by Feroz Alam has organized auditions for ‘Mr, Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ competition in the city. Till date, over 60 contestants have registered themselves with this iconic beauty pageant.

Madhumitha Gubre, Mrs Multimedia India 2017 and Fitness Influencer, Varsha Singh Chandel, President of Editorial Board of JCI India Challenge Magazine, Asif Jameel, Model Icon and Sheikh Mukhtar, Fashion Designer are the jury members of the event to held in Nagpur in the month of June. Prakash Sawarkar, Director, Maheshwaram Infratech will also grace the occasion with his presence.