With refresh brand identity Walkaroo announces Aamir Khan as its new brand ambassador

Nagpur: Adding a new milestone to the brand, Walkaroo from U4ic (Euphoric) International, a VKC group company on Monday announced a refreshed brand identity with an attitude and stature that builds preference for the brand amongst the youth. One of the Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan, has been signed up as Walkaroo’s new brand ambassador, informed Noushad Veluthedath, Managing Director while addressing the press conference at a city hotel on Monday.

The brand campaign ‘Be Restless’ brings alive restlessness displayed by infinity chasers or millennial with hunger for more for whom goals are like stars in the sky, forever moving and countless. Aamir Khan will be seen in the TVC campaign, who epitomizes this idea and continuously strives to achieve new milestones in his career path.

Speaking about the brand, Naushad mentioned that, with 550 distributors and 1.5 lakh retailers across the country Walkaroo had crossed turnover of Rs 480 crore last year. This year, we hope to cross Rs 1000 crore mark this year.

“The Euphoric International, the firm which started with initial investment of Rs 20 crore has now crossed Rs 1500 mark in just 10 years. The company manufactures 0.5 millions footwear daily.”

Mustafa Yasin, Business Director said, “The new W like logo is actually a sign of infinity, which expresse the infinite possibilities our firm has to offer. The red packing color symbolises energy and passion.”

“Walkaroo has characterised footwear in five different categories i.e. sports, lifestyle shoes, casual, formals and kids,” added Yasin.

Walkaroo as a footwear brand was launched in 2013 to embrace the joy of walking. It is a high-quality footwear brand, which caters to all with an attractive range at competitive prices.

The sports shoes introduced by Walkaroo are characterised by a range of products that move in tandem with market trends. The lightweight, stretchable dual tone knitted upper in sports shoes offers not only premium looks but also enhanced breathability to minimise sweat irritations. The rubberised EVA soles in the Shoes are designed for better grip.

Jitendra Sharma, Marketing Manager, Rajesh Kurian, HR Director, Mustafa Yasin, Business Director, Udit Gupta, West Regional Manager, Saket Bhoyar, Maharashtra Manager from the organization were present on this occasion.