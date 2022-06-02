Tricky act: State Food and Civil Supplies Department babus rigging tenders

Advertisement

Nagpur: The government babus find one trick or another to indulge in corruption practices. For instance, the State Food and Civil Supplies Department has framed the terms and conditions so that only a few people can participate in the tender process and the old contractors have been awarded the transportation contracts as per the stipulated time. The irregularities are being covered up under the guise of rules and regulations, sources said.

Transportation contracts are given by the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection to transport food grains to the government fair price shops. Wheat, rice, pulses and sugar are transported from other districts to urban areas and district or tehsil areas through regular base depots. Cheap grains are delivered to the shops. For this, a tender is floated for the work.