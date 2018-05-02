Man rapes minor girl, mother, brother abet crime

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police have arrested a 30-year old man for exploiting a minor girl sexually for three years. Shockingly, the mother and brother of accused abetted the heinous crime.

A resident of Bhole Baba Nagar, Hudkeshwar, the accused has been identified as Rahul Devrao Bondre (30). The accused, in 2016, forcibly raped the minor girl since she was 13-year old. The accused continued to exploit the helpless girl for three years till May 19, 2019. The shocking part of the heinous crime is that the mother of the accused Anita Bondre and brother Anmol Bondre, despite knowing the crime, abetted it shamelessly. Even the accused mother threatened to kill parents of the victimised girl if she disclosed the matter to anybody. However, the girl gathered courage and finally registered a case against the accused with Hudkeshwar police in this connection.

Acting on the complaint, PSI Lahane booked the accused Rahul Devrao Bondre, Anita Bondre and Anmol Bondre under Sections 376(2)(N)(I), 506, 294, 34 of the IPC. The accused Rahul Bondre has been arrested. Further probe is underway.