Bobby Sardar murder case: Accused Little Sardar, 5 others booked under MCOCA

Nagpur: Cracking the whip, cops have booked Little Sardar and five other accused involved in kidnapping and murder of Bobby Sardar under the stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act). While the accused Little Sardar, Babu Khokhar, Situ Gaur, Honey Chandok and Bittu Bhatia have already been arrested, the sixth accused – Manjeet Wade – is still at large and is being hunted.

Notably, the accused Little Sardar was earlier also booked under MCOCA and MPDA. The cops, after sending the five accused to jail, scanned their criminal records and found that the accused faced more than offences of serious nature. Acting tough, the Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay ordered invoking of MCOCA against the hardcore criminals.

According to police, the accused Little Sardar is the mastermind and eliminated transporter Bhupendra Singh Manjit Singh Makan alias Bobby Sardar in a well planned operation. Last month on April 26, the accused Little Sardar along with other accused Honey Chandok, Situ Gaur, Babu Khokhar and Manjeet Wade carried out their plan and eliminated Bobby Sardar in cold blood. They first kidnapped him, detained him for whole night at a farm house near Kondhali and later strangled him to death the next day. Body of Bobby Sardar was dumped near a bridge under the jurisdiction of Kondhali police. The cops had seized the Innova car which was used in kidnapping and murder of Bobby Sardar. Following the interrogation of the car owner, it had come to fore that the owner had provided the vehicle used in committing this heinous crime to a person who has not reportedly been to his house for past three days and his phone was also switched off.

Cops started probe after scanning the CCTVs in various areas where Bobby had visited before getting kidnapped. During the scanning of footages, cops observed Bobby talking to an unknown person whose image was not clear. Bobby had left his office and disappeared since then. The family members approached Jaripatka Police and lodged a missing complaint. An Innova car of Bobby was recovered from Mangalwari Bazaar.