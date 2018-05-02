Bangar asks officials to expedite Pardi flyover work

Nagpur: Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar asked the officials concerned to expedite work of Pardi flyover. With a view to speed up the work, Bangar addressed a meeting of officials along with East Nagpur MLA Krishna Khopde. The work is moving at snail’s pace causing hardships to the commuters on the road.

Assistant Commissioner (General Administration Department) Mahesh Dhamecha, Assistant Commissioner (Town Planning) Pramod Gawande, Executive Engineer Girish Wasnik, Executive Engineer (Slum) Rajendra Rahate, Amin Akhtar, Assistant Commissioner Vijay Humne, Ashok Patil, Prakash Warade, Harish Raut, Manoj Agrawal along with officials of National Highway Authority of India and MahaMetro were prominently present at the meeting.

The work at one of the busy junctions in the city, is moving with snail’s pace. Recently, two sisters had to lose their lives at the same spot. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had also expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work. The reason for the delay was attributed to pending land acquisition on the stretch from Gomti Hotel to octroi post Pardi. However, it came to fore that was not the issue.

Bangar instructed the officials to speed up the works immediately and ensure its faster completion. Along with Pardi, road works are in progress at Bhandara Road, Kelibag Road and other localities in the city. A special cell has been formed for land acquisition process, Bangar informed at the meeting. This cell will be headed by Dhamecha, he said. For the land acquisition works, officials must contact the concerned land owners and give priority to these works, Bangar instructed. He further told the officials that no dereliction of duties will be tolerated and hence a meeting will be held every day at 10 am to review the progress.

The departments concerned should work in co-ordination with each other to increase the pace of the work and submit the progress report in the daily meeting, the Municipal Commissioner directed the officials.

The ongoing work, coupled with encroachment at Pardi junction is posing danger to the commuters’ lives. The municipal administration has decided to take stern action in this regard and accordingly, the encroachments would be removed daily, he said. The NHAI will be providing the required machinery where the NMC officials will remove the encroachments amid police bandobast, he said.