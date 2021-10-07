Man rapes Facebook friend on marriage pretext

Nagpur: A pervert man raped his Facebook friend frequently on the pretext of marriage and later deserted her.

The accused Danish Asif Pathan (26) and the 22-year old victim got acquainted through Facebook. The friendship later turned into a love affair. The accused lured the girl with marriage promise and abused her sexually between December 2020 and July 2021. However, when the girl insisted the accused tie the nuptial knot with her, the accused refused and deserted her.

Sakkardara PSI Lokhande, based on the rape survivor’s complaint, booked the accused Danish Pathan under Sections 376(1), 376(2)(N) of the IPC and investigating the matter further.